CDWP approves WASA mega scheme to improve sewerage system of city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved Rs 2.80 billion historical mega scheme for WASA Multan which would help to improve the sewerage system of the city.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would provide latest machinery and vehicles to WASA for operation and maintenance under this scheme.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Khalid Naseem Chandio told APP here on Saturday that the mega project would help to provide better services to citizens. He informed that the existing machinery was too old and insufficient for covering the whole area of the city. WASA was spending about Rs 15 millions annually for maintenance of old machinery which would be saved after new machinery.

WASA was providing services at 68 UCs first with 12 suckers and 12 flusher machines while now it covering 94 Union Councils with same machinery.

JAICA had already worked with Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala and WASA Multan requested it to assist for betterment of sewerage system in the city .

The JAICA engineers and experts had stayed one month in the city and reviewed deteriorated condition of WASA machinery and vehicles and prepared a mega scheme. Earlier this scheme had also been approved by Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP).

WASA Multan was not only providing services in the city rather it also working in Bahawalpur, Vehari, DG Khan, Burewala on request of district administration, said MD WASA.

Mr Chandio said that it was dire need to add new machinery in the system and hoped that latest machinery and vehicles will be handed over to WASA by December this year.

The machinery included 27 dumpers, 27 flushers, dumpers, pumps, plugging machines and other.

WASA spokesperson Hassan Bukhari said that they would be able to dump the garbage of sewerage lines and disposal stations as dumper trucks also be part of new machinery as first they requested waste management company to lift the sewer garage. The latest plugging machinery would also help to resolve the sewerage lines issues effectively.