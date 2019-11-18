CDWP clears 13 projects of Rs 226.7 bn

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday approved eight projects worth Rs 31.6 billion besides recommending five projects worth Rs 195.1 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday approved eight projects worth Rs 31.6 billion besides recommending five projects worth Rs 195.1 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Projects related to devolution and area development, education, energy, governance, health, industries, commerce, food, agriculture and physical planning and housing were presented in the meeting.

A project related to devolution and area development namely "Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP)" worth Rs 15524.58 million was referred to ECNEC.

The overall objective of the project is to contribute to reduction of poverty in Southern Punjab region. The project aims at increasing the income of poor households by increasing agriculture productivity, improved livelihood opportunities, improving community physical infrastructure and level of skills through vocational trainings especially for women.

Two projects related to education were presented in the meeting. The first project was "Establishment & Operation of Basic Education Community Schools" worth Rs 5194.558 million and "Improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan with focus on MDGS is related to education and six EFA Goals" worth Rs 3306.024 million were approved in the meeting with the direction that Ministry of Baluchistan will not come up for any further revision of both the projects.

In energy sector two projects "500 kV Chakwal substation" worth Rs 8956.39 million and "Hydropower & Renewable Energy-II, Gilgit Baltistan(KFW) " worth Rs 2260.

194 million were approved while two projects "Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project" worth Rs 122977.00 million and "Evacuation of power for Wind power project at Jhampir and Gharo" worth Rs 13405.87 million were recommended to ECNEC for approval.

Two projects related to governance namely "Punjab Cities Program, (PCP)" worth Rs 32530.24 million and "Pakistan Single window" worth Rs 10640.617 million were also referred to ECNEC for approval.

A project related to health sector namely "Procurement, Installation and Commissioning of Medical Equipment for three Hospitals in Afghanistan including 60 bed Nishtar Kidney Hospital, Jalalabad, 200 bed Jinnah Hospital, Kabul, and 100 bed Naib aAmanullah Khan Logari Hospital, Logar" worth Rs 2355.537 million was approved by CDWP.

A project related to industries and commerce namely "National Strategic Program for Acquisition of Industrial Technology (NASPAIT)" worth Rs 2914.12 million was approved by CDWP.

The main objective of this project is to upgrade technology and skills of economic sectors of Pakistan, therefore, cross sector interventions are planed and designed to textile, engineering & technology and construction for knowledge based technological development of these sectors.

A project related to physical planning & housing titled "Construction of three Sewerage Treatment Plants and Related Sewerage System to Treat the Waste Water Falling into Korang River, Rawal Lake and their Area of ICT" worth Rs 3971.35 million was reconsidered due to change in shape and cost of the project and this project also approved by CDWP.

The CDWP also approved a project related to food & agriculture namely "Promoting Research for Productivity Enhancement in Pluses" worth Rs. 2599.590.