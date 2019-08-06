CDWP clears 15 projects of Rs 32.5 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Tuesday approved 12 projects worth Rs.14.5 billion and recommended 03 projects worth Rs.18 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and was attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from Federal and provincial governments.

Projects related to Energy, Information Technology, Water Resources, Health, Information Technology, Science & Technology, Physical Planning & Housing, Transport & Communications, Nutrition and food & Agriculture were presented in the meeting.

Ministry of Energy (Power Division) presented three projects. The first project '220 KV Swabi Substation' worth Rs. 5826.09 million was recommended to ECNEC for consideration. The purpose of this project is construction of Swabi Grid Station at 220 KV level along with associated transmission lines to meet the additional load demand and voltage profile improvement of Swabi region which falls under CPEC industrial zone.

The second project related to Energy sector was presented by Ministry of Energy (Power Division) titled "220 KV Nawb Shah Substation "worth RS.5769.87 million which was also recommended to ECNEC.

Third project related to Energy sector "Procurement of 220 KV mobile Grid Station along with Emergency Recovery System and 500 KV Shunt Reactors for Emergency Services" worth Rs. 6246.60 million which was referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The project related to Water Resources 'Rehabilitation and Modernization of islam Barrage' worth Rs. 2993.18 million was approved in CDWP.

Two projects related to health were presented in the meeting. First project 'Provision of X-Ray & Ultrasound Machines in Secondary Care Hospital of AJ&K' worth Rs. 20 million was presented which aims to envisage procurement of X-Ray machines and Ultrasound machines to provide better diagnostic services and strengthen quality health care service in AJ&K. CDWP approved this project .

The second project of health was presented by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination "Up-gradation of supply and filling line to improve the vaccine supply and filling station to achieve GMP standards at NiH Islamabad "worth Rs.102.857 million. The project was approved by CDWP.

Three projects related to Information Technology were presented in the meeting. The first project was "Expansion of Broadband Services through MSAN Technology and Up-gradation of IP core & Access Network in AJ&K and Gilgit Baltistan" of worth Rs. 1540 million was given approval by CDWP. The second project "Expansion of Cellular Services in AJ&K and GB worth Rs. 2790 million was also approved. Third project "National Freelance Training Program" worth Rs. 367.169 million was also approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to Science & Technology were presented in CDWP. The first project "Establishment of Center for Advanced technologies in Biomedical Materials" worth Rs.849.329 million was accorded approval by CDWP. Second project "Establishment of facilities for industrial production of Nanomaterials in Latif Ebrahim Jamal Nanotechnology Center, H.E.J Research Institute of Chemistry University of Karachi" worth Rs. 718.483 million was approved in the meeting.

Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform presented a project "Establishment of Pakistan Urban Planning and Policy Centre" worth Rs.141.88 million which was accordedapproval by CDWP.

One project related to Transport & Communications titled "Up-gradation & Rehabilitation of Existing 100 KMs Hub-Dureji Road includes 1000 RFT Bridge at Bund Murad Baluchistan" worth Rs.407.171 million was approved in the meeting.

A project from Nutrition sector "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stunting Prevention and Rehabilitation Nutrition Gain project" worth Rs. 2217.851 million was approved in the meeting. Another project related to Food & Agriculture sector titled "Promotion of Olive Cultivation on Commercial Scale in Pakistan" worth Rs. 2320.27 million was also approved in CDWP.