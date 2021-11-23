UrduPoint.com

CDWP Clears Nulla Lai Expressway, Ring Road Rwp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:38 PM

CDWP clears Nulla Lai Expressway, Ring Road Rwp

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared two mega projects of district, Nullah Lai Expressway and Rawalpindi Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared two mega projects of district, Nullah Lai Expressway and Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) spokesman Hafiz Irfan talking to APP informed that a meeting of CDWP was held at the office of Planning Commission Islamabad under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan.

During the meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Project Director, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah who is also holding charge of Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) gave a briefing regarding Nullah Lai Expressway and Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The spokesman informed that the CDWP cleared PC-I of Nullah Lai Expressway for land acquisition and PC-I of Rawalpindi Ring Road project for development work, adding, both the mega projects would now be sent to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

Gulzar Hussain Shah said that Nullah Lai Expressway project would help control flash flooding during heavy rains in the city particularly in low-lying areas of the town.

He said that the Expressway project would be a game changer project for the development of the city.

The commissioner commended NESPAK Private Company for its tireless work on the Nullah Lai Expressway project. Nullah Lai Expressway project would be completed at a cost of around Rs 100 billion, he added.

He directed the authorities that the project should be started as soon as possible and all-out efforts should be made for its completion within stipulated time frame.

The project would also help resolve traffic congestion problem on the city roads, he said, adding, with the completion of this project, the environment of the city would also be improved.

He informed that the project for this corridor would be carried out by a private party, NESPAK without the government funds. The proposal for the Lai Expressway project was being sent to the public private partnership (PPP) board for approval and would be tendered after approval, he added.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform the ground breaking of both the mega projects on December 25, this year.

Meanwhile, the Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza informed that Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Expressway would be the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's gift for the residents of twin cities, Rawalpindi & Islamabad.

He said that the construction of these projects would be completed within shortest possible time frame.

The chairman said that the Ring Road would be 38.3 km long and it would be most feasible, economical and viable project to connect N-5 at Banth to M-2 Thallian Interchange.

Land acquisition and construction on this alignment for Rawalpindi Ring Road had also been approved, he informed.

The chairman said that Rawalpindi Ring Road would not only help reduce the traffic congestion in the twin cities rather would also provide a clean, healthy and safe environment to the residents.

