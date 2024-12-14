Open Menu

CDWP Clears Revised PC-I Of Rwp Ring Road Project

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has approved the revised PC-I of the Ring Road project, with an estimated cost of Rs 32.9 billion from the previous amount of Rs 26.9 billion.

According to the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the revised PC-I was presented and formally cleared during a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

This marks a significant step forward in the execution of this important project.

The DG also highlighted that substantial progress is being made on the Ring Road project, including the commencement of girder launch on the flyovers. This development signifies a major milestone in the construction process.

The Ring Road project will cover 38.3 kilometers with five interchanges at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road, and Thallian.

Once completed, the road will help alleviate the growing traffic congestion in Rawalpindi, significantly improving the city’s transportation network.

“This revised plan ensures that the Ring Road project will meet the growing transportation needs of the region, enhance mobility, and resolve traffic issues,” said Kinza Murtaza adding, “The commencement of girder work on the flyovers is an important step toward completing this vital project.”

The Ring Road is a key part of the broader efforts to modernize and expand Rawalpindi's infrastructure. It is expected the project to play a crucial role in improving transportation, benefiting both local residents and commuters, and contributing to the region’s overall development.

