CE, DG PR Pesco condole over death of Pir Sufiad Shah

Chief Executive (CE) Pesco, Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan and Director General Public Relations, Shaukat Afzal have expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Senior Journalist Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard

In a condolence message on Wednesday they prayed for the departed soul of the deceased and said, Almighty Allah may rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.