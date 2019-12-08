UrduPoint.com
CE PESCO For Open Katcheries To Address People Problems Relating To Wapda

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO Engineering Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan has directed Peshawar, Khyber Circle, Hazara-1, Hazara-2 Circles, Swat Circle, Swabi & Mardan Circles to hold open katcheries to redress people complaints through out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Political and social circles hailed the arrangements of these open katcheries and extended their support and cooperation to PESCO staff. In this connection an open katchri was held under the supervision of SE Swat Circle.

A large number of people attended the open katcheries. The problems of consumers heard, discussed and solved on the spot. An Open Katchery of Khyber Circle was held under the supervision of SE Khyber Circle. Problems of over loading, unscheduled loadshedding, kunda culture, low voltage were thoroughly discussed in detailed and some of them were also redressed on the spot.

An Open Katchery of Hazara-1 Circle Abbottabad was held at Abbottabad.

SE Hazara Circle-1 Abbottabad Qazi Muhammad Tahir, Xens, SDOs and a large no of public attended the open katchery. People complaints were redressed on the spot.

Similarly an open katchery of Hazara-2 Mansehra Circle was held at Terapi Mansehra. XEN, SDOs and general public attended the open katchery. Complaints regarding shifting of complaint office, maintenance of Lines, and other problems were discussed in detailed and redressed.

Similarly an open katchery of Mardan Circle was held at Muhib Road Gari Kapora. SE Mardan circle supervised open katchery. A large number of general public attended the Open Katchery. Problems were discussed in detailed and redressed. An open katchery of Peshawar Circle was held. SE Peshawar circle supervised open katchery. A large number of general public attended the open katchery wherrein problems were discussed in detailed and redressed.

