CEAD extends admission forms date till Sep 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):The Director Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Prof. Dr Bhai Khan Shar has stated that the date for submission of admission forms has been extended till September 20, 2019.

The forms can be collected from different branches of Habib Bank or can also be downloaded from the CEAD's website.

He said that the entry test would be conducted on Saturday September 28, 2019 for admissions in Architecture, Fine Art Textile and Communication Design departments.