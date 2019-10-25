UrduPoint.com
CEAD New Academic Session To Start From October 28

Fri 25th October 2019

CEAD new academic session to start from October 28

The new academic session for Batch 2019 at Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro will start from October 28 (Monday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The new academic session for Batch 2019 at Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro will start from October 28 (Monday) .

According to CEAD spokesman, orientation ceremony of enrolled students for new batch will be held on the day to aware them regarding policy of the Centre, rules regulations, introduction of various sections, facilities etc.

The Dean Architecture and Civil Engineering MUET Prof. Dr Khan Muhammad Brohi, Director CEAD Prof. Dr Bhai Khan Shar and other officials will address the ceremony.

The classes for already enrolled students of 2nd, 3rd, 4th and final year will start from October 29, (Tuesday).

