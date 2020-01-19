UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEAD Offers Admissions In NAVTTC High Tech Trades Under PM's Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

CEAD offers admissions in NAVTTC High Tech Trades under PM's Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Centre of Excellence in Arts and Design, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro has invited applications for admissions in NAVTTC High Tech Trades under Prime Minister's "Kamyab Jawan Programme".

According to details, candidates having minimum qualification of intermediate and age between 18 to 40 years can apply online on prescribed forms downloaded from three different websites for admission in 6 months courses of Computer Graphics and Video Editing, Photography cum Photoshop, Fine Arts- Miniature Painting and Textile Designing with CAD.

The application forms can be downloaded from the websites i.e www.navttc.org, https://navttc.kamyabjawan.gov.pk/frmcandiatesRegistration.aspx and https://skills.kamyabjawan.gov.pk/home/index and also apply online through mentioned websites.

The interested candidates can apply along with two passport size photographs, three copies of candidate and parent/guardian's computerized national identity cards, photocopies of SSC and HSC certificates and domicile on or before January 24, 2020.

abd/nsr

Related Topics

Prime Minister Fine Jamshoro Canada Dollars University Of Engineering And Technology January 2020 Textile From National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves DFF’s three-year st ..

34 minutes ago

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

2 hours ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

2 hours ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

3 hours ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.