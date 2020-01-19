(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Centre of Excellence in Arts and Design, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro has invited applications for admissions in NAVTTC High Tech Trades under Prime Minister's "Kamyab Jawan Programme".

According to details, candidates having minimum qualification of intermediate and age between 18 to 40 years can apply online on prescribed forms downloaded from three different websites for admission in 6 months courses of Computer Graphics and Video Editing, Photography cum Photoshop, Fine Arts- Miniature Painting and Textile Designing with CAD.

The application forms can be downloaded from the websites i.e www.navttc.org, https://navttc.kamyabjawan.gov.pk/frmcandiatesRegistration.aspx and https://skills.kamyabjawan.gov.pk/home/index and also apply online through mentioned websites.

The interested candidates can apply along with two passport size photographs, three copies of candidate and parent/guardian's computerized national identity cards, photocopies of SSC and HSC certificates and domicile on or before January 24, 2020.

