UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEAD To Start Online Classes From July 6

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

CEAD to start online classes from July 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Thursday announced to start online classes from July 6.   Director CEAD Prof.

Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said in a statement that due to COVID-19, the academic activities had been transformed online.

   He said that the Information Technology team of CEAD led by Dr. Adeel Abro and Arshad Qureshi, had designed software to conduct the online classes smoothly.   Dr.

Shar advised students to contact with concerned heads of departments who would guide them regarding schedule, timing, software and process of classes whereas, CEAD authorities were also pursuing students regarding awareness of classes. 

Related Topics

Technology Guide Shar Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology July From

Recent Stories

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

37 minutes ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

52 minutes ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

52 minutes ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

1 hour ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.