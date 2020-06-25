CEAD to start online classes from July 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Thursday announced to start online classes from July 6. Director CEAD Prof.

Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said in a statement that due to COVID-19, the academic activities had been transformed online.

He said that the Information Technology team of CEAD led by Dr. Adeel Abro and Arshad Qureshi, had designed software to conduct the online classes smoothly. Dr.

Shar advised students to contact with concerned heads of departments who would guide them regarding schedule, timing, software and process of classes whereas, CEAD authorities were also pursuing students regarding awareness of classes.