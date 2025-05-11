Open Menu

Ceasefire, A Victory For Peace: Pervez Ashraf

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab President and former prime minister

Raja Pervez Ashraf showered praises on armed forces and termed the recent ceasefire

agreement between Pakistan and India as a “victory for peace.”

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Ashraf expressed his gratitude to friendly countries

including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, and the United States for their diplomatic support

in de-escalation between the two South Asian neighbours.

He said the ceasefire was made possible due to Pakistan’s measures and strategic

response following the Indian incursion.

He also congratulated Pakistan armed forces

and political leadership for their unified stance and effective handling of the situation.

“The entire nation should offer prayers of thanks for the victory”, the former premier

said, adding that “long-standing disputes in the region must be resolved through dialogue

and diplomacy.

He emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and peaceful negotiations

to ensure lasting stability in South Asia.

