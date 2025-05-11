Ceasefire, A Victory For Peace: Pervez Ashraf
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab President and former prime minister
Raja Pervez Ashraf showered praises on armed forces and termed the recent ceasefire
agreement between Pakistan and India as a “victory for peace.”
In a statement issued here on Sunday, Ashraf expressed his gratitude to friendly countries
including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, and the United States for their diplomatic support
in de-escalation between the two South Asian neighbours.
He said the ceasefire was made possible due to Pakistan’s measures and strategic
response following the Indian incursion.
He also congratulated Pakistan armed forces
and political leadership for their unified stance and effective handling of the situation.
“The entire nation should offer prayers of thanks for the victory”, the former premier
said, adding that “long-standing disputes in the region must be resolved through dialogue
and diplomacy.
He emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and peaceful negotiations
to ensure lasting stability in South Asia.
