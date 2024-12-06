Ceasefire agreement reached in Kurram district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday that both parties involved in the conflict in Kurram District have agreed to an indefinite ceasefire

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday that both parties involved in the conflict in Kurram District have agreed to an indefinite ceasefire.

The decision was reached during a joint session attended by over 100 representatives from both sides, under the mediation of the grand Jirga.

As part of the agreement, it was decided that all positions would be vacated until the Grand Jirga delivers its final verdict.

Members of the grand jira held both individual and collective meetings with representatives from both factions to facilitate this agreement.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa praised the jirga's efforts, highlighting their dedication as a pivotal factor in restoring peace in the region.

Barrister Saif also emphasized that sincere efforts played a crucial role in achieving this significant milestone.