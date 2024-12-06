Ceasefire Agreement Reached In Kurram District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday that both parties involved in the conflict in Kurram District have agreed to an indefinite ceasefire
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday that both parties involved in the conflict in Kurram District have agreed to an indefinite ceasefire.
The decision was reached during a joint session attended by over 100 representatives from both sides, under the mediation of the grand Jirga.
As part of the agreement, it was decided that all positions would be vacated until the Grand Jirga delivers its final verdict.
Members of the grand jira held both individual and collective meetings with representatives from both factions to facilitate this agreement.
The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa praised the jirga's efforts, highlighting their dedication as a pivotal factor in restoring peace in the region.
Barrister Saif also emphasized that sincere efforts played a crucial role in achieving this significant milestone.
Recent Stories
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports
Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK
China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert
Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi
UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village4 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city7 minutes ago
-
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct7 minutes ago
-
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key officials7 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 1312 minutes ago
-
Meta's e-commerce platforms popular in Pakistan; Mashhood3 minutes ago
-
NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt18 minutes ago
-
Rana rejects preconditions for initiating political talks3 minutes ago
-
Azam Tarar announces establishment of National Commission for Rights of Minorities soon3 minutes ago
-
Punjab eases restrictions on market timings as smog decreases4 minutes ago
-
PTI facing cases on violating laws, disrupting peace: Malik4 minutes ago