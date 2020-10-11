UrduPoint.com
Ceasefire Between Azerbaijan And Armenia, A Positive Development: FO

Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:21 AM

The Foreign Office Saturday while reiterating support to brotherly nation of Azerbaijan termed the recently announced ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia as 'a positive development for peace and stability'.

"We hope that the humanitarian conditions agreed upon by the parties would be honoured," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

It further said Pakistan believed that sustainable peace between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories.

"In this endeavor, Pakistan will continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan'" the spokesperson said.

