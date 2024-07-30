Ceasefire In Kurram After Clashes Claim 43 Lives, Injure 182: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javeedullah Khan Mehsud here Tuesday said that ceasefire between the warning tribes were held since Monday night after successful negotiations and the week long deadly clashes has been halted in all restive areas of the district
PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javeedullah Khan Mehsud here Tuesday said that ceasefire between the warning tribes were held since Monday night after successful negotiations and the week long deadly clashes has been halted in all restive areas of the district.
Talking to media here, the Deputy Commissioner said that warning tribes have started vacating trenches and bunkers where security forces including FC were deployed that helped bring clam in the restive areas.
"Since Monday night, no gunfire was reported and overall calm is being prevailed after the week long fighting between supporters of Malikhel and Mangal Madaki Kali tribes of Boshehra village broke out on a farmland on July 24 last."
Police said during the skirmishes a total 43 people were killed and 182 other injured in Kurram which was cut off KP since Wednesday last due to closer Peshawar-Parachinar Road.
The clashes were also stopped at most affected areas of Boshehra, Malikhel, Dandar, Pewar, Tari Mangal, Muqbal, Kunj Alizai, Nastikot, Para Chamkani, Karman, Khar Kalai, Sangina and Balishkhel, the DC said.
The DC said that all available resources were being utalized to sustain the ceasefire. He said that security forces would be deployed untill complete peace and normalcy returned to all restive areas of Kurrum.
He said that trade and business activities were being started and shops are beginning to open. The DC appreciated security forces, ulema and tribal leaders for achieving the much needed ceasefire.
