Ceasefire Violations: Four Civilians Including A Child Injured In Indian Firing

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 01:50 PM

Ceasefire violations: four civilians including a child injured in Indian firing

Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian forces act of committing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control,  terming it as completely “senseless”.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News—Feb 5, 2020) At least four citizens injured after Indian army opened fire and targeted civilian population in Lepa valley in Azad Kashmir here on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the Indian army committed ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and started unprovoked firing while targeting the civilians population in the area.

Two women and a child are among the four civilians who fell injured due to Indian firing in Lepa Valley. Pakistan Foreign Office summoned Indian High Commission in Islamabad and lodged strong protest over attack on civilian population.

The attack has been carried out at this moment when Pakistan is observing “Kashmir Day” to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Office strongly condemned the Indian act of targeting civilians and termed it completely “senseless”. The Foreign Office said that this firing was clear violation of Ceasefire Understanding that was signed between both Pakistan and India in 2003 and was against the humanity and international human rights, norms and values.

Pakistan made it clear to India that it cannot divert world attention from atrocities in Occupied Kashmir by holding such strikes in Azad Kashmir along the Line of Control.

