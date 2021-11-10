UrduPoint.com

Ceasefire With TTP To Help Resolve Issues: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that ceasefire with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) would help resolve issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that ceasefire with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) would help resolve issues. Timeline has been given to TTP for further progress and all the political parties would be taken on board to debate on the matter in the parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government would take the decisions following constitution and law of the country regarding TTP, he added.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Army for fighting war on terror, he said "We could not forget the sacrifices of the jawans and officers of Pakistan Army for maintaining peace in the country.

" Commenting on the long march of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said PDM leaders were politically confused and divided into groups.

He said, the PDM had failed in its designs against the government as it had been divided into groups due to internal conflicts.

Farrukh Habib said Maryam Safdar was taking all the political decisions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PML-N, he said had left multiple issues for the country and added the PML-N leaders were involved in corruption, fake accounts, and money laundering cases.

Replying to a question about price hike, he said the government has already introduced a number of schemes including health cards to help facilitate people.

