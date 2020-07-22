Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all passengers, including Dubai-Manila and Manila-Dubai travellers

Travel Fund extended to two years; rebooking now unlimited

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020) Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has introduced a number of improvements in its policies to give all passengers – including those flying Dubai-Manila and Manila-Dubai routes – more flexible booking options and peace of mind.

Travel Fund extended to two (2) years

Starting today, the Travel Fund will be valid for two (2) years. This can be used to book flights up to 12 months ahead, for as long as the transaction is made before expiration. Potentially, this means that customers can use their Travel Funds and fly in 2023.

The Travel Fund, or a virtual wallet with CEB equivalent to the full cost of the ticket is an option that passengers can take if the flight was cancelled, or if they wish to forego travel plans. Previously, the Travel Fund was valid only for one (1) year, during which time, a passenger must use it to book a flight or pay for ancillary services such as baggage allowance.

For customers with existing Travel Funds, the two-year validity will be applied retroactively, or from the date the fund was created.

Unlimited rebooking of flights

Customers can now avail of unlimited rebooking of their flights, without paying any rebooking or change fees.

Those who wish to forego travel plans or book new flights can rebook their flights as many times as possible. This will allow CEB customers to better manage their plans, depending on the changes in travel restrictions or frequency of flights. Those who made bookings from July 22 until November 30, 2020 can avail of this service, with a minimal fare difference that may apply depending on the travel date chosen.

Options for passengers with cancelled flights

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled will continue to have the following options: unlimited rebooking of flights within three months from the original travel date at absolutely no cost, with fees or fare difference waived; availing of a full refund; or placing the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund, with a two-year validity.

These options are readily available and can be accessed by passengers through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website. Simply type-in the Booking Reference to access the booking online and make changes as necessary. Changes in bookings can be done up to two (2) hours before the flight.

Those who booked their CEB flights through travel agencies must transact with their respective agents.