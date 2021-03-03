UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cebu Pacific Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With AED 1 Dubai-Manila Seat Sale

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:17 AM

Cebu Pacific kicks off 25th anniversary with AED 1 Dubai-Manila seat sale

Super Seat Fest this March offers flights from Dubai to Manila for as low as AED1 one-way base fare from March 3 to 5, for travel between June 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd March, 2021) The Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific, celebrates 25 years of making moments happen as it kicks off the festivities with Super Seat Fest this month — offering flights from Dubai to Manila for as low as AED1 one-way base fare from March 3 to 5.

The airline has brought its trademark sale flights to the most popular destinations in its network, allowing UAE residents to plan ahead by booking their flight to the Philippines for travel between June 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

“On our 25th year, we remain humbled to be part of our passengers’ stories and life journeys. We are in full support of the simplification of travel requirements, and expect to welcome more guests onto our flights in the coming months,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience.

CEB operates the widest domestic network in the Philippines, offering safe, affordable, and seamless flights to and from key cities in the country. It also supports the local tourism industry with its regular flights to famous leisure spots such as Boracay, Bohol, Coron, Siargao, and Puerto Princesa.

Apart from this amazing seat sale, CEB will also be offering 25 per cent off for flight add-ons.

With these exciting offerings, passengers can once again experience the beauty and wonders of the Philippines’ local destinations, its scenic spots, thrilling activities, and native delicacies without worrying much about the costs.

Milestones @ 25
CEB took to the skies for the first time in March 8,1996, flying from Manila to its hometown Cebu.

Since then, it has been committed to fly where the Filipinos are – from its first international flight to Hong Kong in 2001, to its first low-cost long-haul flight to Dubai in 2013.

The airline also received its first ATR 72-500 in 2008, which paved way for it to boost inter-island connection and expand its domestic network. Because of its wide network and promo fares, especially its “piso” sales—with “piso” referring to PHP1 or approximately AED0.08 — pioneered in 2004, CEB has consistently made flying accessible for everyone.

CEB has also taken part in numerous passenger moments — such as when a passenger from Dubai gave birth en route to Manila in 2016, to the surprise of its 150 millionth passenger upon arrival in Cagayan de Oro in October 2017. Its passengers have also enriched the lives of children in marginalized communities all over the Philippines as the total donations for UNICEF’s Change for Good program reached USD 1 million in 2019.

“Throughout our 25 years, we have celebrated countless wonderful moments with our guests. We look forward to #MoreSmilesAhead, as everyone flies again,”Iyog added.

Expect more surprises from CEB as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this month! For real-time updates and firsthand information, follow Cebu Pacific Air on its official social media accounts, or subscribe to the CEB newsletter on the website.

Flights may be booked through website or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.

Related Topics

Google Exchange Mobile Social Media UAE Dubai Sale Hong Kong Puerto Princesa Cagayan De Oro Cebu Manila Philippines United States Dollars March May June October December 2017 2016 2019 All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Brazil reports 1,641 new coronavirus deaths

48 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

10 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

11 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.