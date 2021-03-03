Cebu Pacific kicks off 25th anniversary with AED 1 Dubai-Manila seat sale

Super Seat Fest this March offers flights from Dubai to Manila for as low as AED1 one-way base fare from March 3 to 5, for travel between June 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd March, 2021) The Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific, celebrates 25 years of making moments happen as it kicks off the festivities with Super Seat Fest this month — offering flights from Dubai to Manila for as low as AED1 one-way base fare from March 3 to 5.

The airline has brought its trademark sale flights to the most popular destinations in its network, allowing UAE residents to plan ahead by booking their flight to the Philippines for travel between June 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

“On our 25th year, we remain humbled to be part of our passengers’ stories and life journeys. We are in full support of the simplification of travel requirements, and expect to welcome more guests onto our flights in the coming months,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience.

CEB operates the widest domestic network in the Philippines, offering safe, affordable, and seamless flights to and from key cities in the country. It also supports the local tourism industry with its regular flights to famous leisure spots such as Boracay, Bohol, Coron, Siargao, and Puerto Princesa.

Apart from this amazing seat sale, CEB will also be offering 25 per cent off for flight add-ons.

With these exciting offerings, passengers can once again experience the beauty and wonders of the Philippines’ local destinations, its scenic spots, thrilling activities, and native delicacies without worrying much about the costs.

Milestones @ 25

CEB took to the skies for the first time in March 8,1996, flying from Manila to its hometown Cebu.

Since then, it has been committed to fly where the Filipinos are – from its first international flight to Hong Kong in 2001, to its first low-cost long-haul flight to Dubai in 2013.

The airline also received its first ATR 72-500 in 2008, which paved way for it to boost inter-island connection and expand its domestic network. Because of its wide network and promo fares, especially its “piso” sales—with “piso” referring to PHP1 or approximately AED0.08 — pioneered in 2004, CEB has consistently made flying accessible for everyone.

CEB has also taken part in numerous passenger moments — such as when a passenger from Dubai gave birth en route to Manila in 2016, to the surprise of its 150 millionth passenger upon arrival in Cagayan de Oro in October 2017. Its passengers have also enriched the lives of children in marginalized communities all over the Philippines as the total donations for UNICEF’s Change for Good program reached USD 1 million in 2019.

“Throughout our 25 years, we have celebrated countless wonderful moments with our guests. We look forward to #MoreSmilesAhead, as everyone flies again,”Iyog added.

Expect more surprises from CEB as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this month! For real-time updates and firsthand information, follow Cebu Pacific Air on its official social media accounts, or subscribe to the CEB newsletter on the website.

Flights may be booked through website or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.