Cebu Pacific Suspends All Flight Operations From March 19 - April 14

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:42 PM

Cebu Pacific suspends all flight operations from March 19 - April 14

Dubai-Manila is suspended from March 18, in keeping with government directive

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020) CEB's Dubai-Manila route will be suspended starting tomorrow, March 18 until April 14, 2020 in accordance with the Philippine government's directive. All other Cebu Pacific and CEBGO flights will be cancelled from March 19 until April 14, 2020.

The Philippine government recently implemented Enhanced Community Quarantine over Luzon, and similar directives across various provinces in the country. Cebu Pacific is ensuring the safety of their passengers and operations teams, in support of stricter quarantine measures, land travel restrictions and regulations in place.

Below is a summary of the options for passengers on cancelled flights due to COVID-19. These options may be processed online via the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website.

For the health and safety of their passengers and personnel, all Cebu Pacific Ticket offices will be closed from March 19 to April 14, 2020.

