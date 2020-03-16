Cebu Pacific’s international flights from Dubai to Manila to continue, but domestic flights to and from Manila are cancelled from March 15 until April 14, in line with Philippine government directive

Cebu Pacific WILL CONTINUE to operate flights from Dubai to Manila and Manila to Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020) Cebu Pacific WILL CONTINUE to operate flights from Dubai to Manila and Manila to Dubai.

However, ALL Cebu Pacific DOMESTIC flights to and from Manila are CANCELLED from March 15 (Sunday) until April 14 (Tuesday), in line with the Philippine government directive for a community quarantine over Metro Manila to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

In addition to DXB-MNL routes, Cebu Pacific WILL CONTINUE to operate flights from the following hubs to the destinations listed below

MANILA CLARK CEBU Bangkok Cebu Caticlan (Boracay) Brunei (Bandar Seri Begawan) Caticlan (Boracay) Cagayan de Oro Singapore Bacolod Jakarta Butuan Bali (Denpasar) Dumaguete Kuala Lumpur Siargao Kota Kinabalu Iloilo Taipei Ozamiz Narita Tacloban Osaka Zamboanga Nagoya Zamboanga to Tawi-Tawi Ho Chi Minh Hanoi Dubai Sydney

Flight schedules are available in the Cebu Pacific website