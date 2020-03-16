- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Cebu Pacific’s international flights from Dubai to Manila to continue, but domestic flights to and ..
Cebu Pacific’s International Flights From Dubai To Manila To Continue, But Domestic Flights To And From Manila Are Cancelled From March 15 Until April 14, In Line With Philippine Government Directive
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:39 PM
Cebu Pacific WILL CONTINUE to operate flights from Dubai to Manila and Manila to Dubai
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020) Cebu Pacific WILL CONTINUE to operate flights from Dubai to Manila and Manila to Dubai.
However, ALL Cebu Pacific DOMESTIC flights to and from Manila are CANCELLED from March 15 (Sunday) until April 14 (Tuesday), in line with the Philippine government directive for a community quarantine over Metro Manila to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
In addition to DXB-MNL routes, Cebu Pacific WILL CONTINUE to operate flights from the following hubs to the destinations listed below
|
MANILA
|
CLARK
|
CEBU
|
Bangkok
|
Cebu
|
Caticlan (Boracay)
|
Brunei (Bandar Seri Begawan)
|
Caticlan (Boracay)
|
Cagayan de Oro
|
Singapore
|
Bacolod
|
Jakarta
|
Butuan
|
Bali (Denpasar)
|
Dumaguete
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
Siargao
|
Kota Kinabalu
|
Iloilo
|
Taipei
|
Ozamiz
|
Narita
|
Tacloban
|
Osaka
|
Zamboanga
|
Nagoya
|
Zamboanga to Tawi-Tawi
|
Ho Chi Minh
|
Hanoi
|
Dubai
|
Sydney
Flight schedules are available in the Cebu Pacific website