Cebu Pacific’s International Flights From Dubai To Manila To Continue, But Domestic Flights To And From Manila Are Cancelled From March 15 Until April 14, In Line With Philippine Government Directive

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:39 PM

Cebu Pacific’s international flights from Dubai to Manila to continue, but domestic flights to and from Manila are cancelled from March 15 until April 14, in line with Philippine government directive

Cebu Pacific WILL CONTINUE to operate flights from Dubai to Manila and Manila to Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020) Cebu Pacific WILL CONTINUE to operate flights from Dubai to Manila and Manila to Dubai.

However, ALL Cebu Pacific DOMESTIC flights to and from Manila are CANCELLED from March 15 (Sunday) until April 14 (Tuesday), in line with the Philippine government directive for a community quarantine over Metro Manila to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

In addition to DXB-MNL routes, Cebu Pacific WILL CONTINUE to operate flights from the following hubs to the destinations listed below

MANILA

CLARK

CEBU

Bangkok

Cebu

Caticlan (Boracay)

Brunei (Bandar Seri Begawan)

Caticlan (Boracay)

Cagayan de Oro

Singapore

Bacolod

Jakarta

Butuan

Bali (Denpasar)

Dumaguete

Kuala Lumpur

Siargao

Kota Kinabalu

Iloilo

Taipei

Ozamiz

Narita

Tacloban

Osaka

Zamboanga

Nagoya

Zamboanga to Tawi-Tawi

Ho Chi Minh

Hanoi

Dubai

Sydney

Flight schedules are available in the Cebu Pacific website

