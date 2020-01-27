CEC administers oath to ECP members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday administered the oath of two new members of the commission from Sindh and Balochistan.

The oath taking ceremony was held here at the Election Commission of Pakistan headquarters.

The CEC administered the oath of Nisar Durrani as member Sindh and Shah Muhammad Jatoi as member Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the parliamentary committee with members from government and opposition had recommended the appointment of the CEC and two members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan.