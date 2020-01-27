UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEC Administers Oath To ECP Members

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

CEC administers oath to ECP members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday administered the oath of two new members of the commission from Sindh and Balochistan.

The oath taking ceremony was held here at the Election Commission of Pakistan headquarters.

The CEC administered the oath of Nisar Durrani as member Sindh and Shah Muhammad Jatoi as member Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the parliamentary committee with members from government and opposition had recommended the appointment of the CEC and two members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Jatoi From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Malik Amin Aslam calls 2030-WRG to collaborate on ..

8 minutes ago

European Allies Must Assist in West Africa, Sahel ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives OIC Secretary-General

26 minutes ago

Abbas Refuses to Hold Phone Talks With Trump - Rep ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syrian Conflict Settleme ..

1 minute ago

Country's abundant talent needed to be promoted on ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.