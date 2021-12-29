UrduPoint.com

CEC AJK Press Foundation Issues Re-polling Notification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 10:07 PM

CEC AJK Press Foundation issues re-polling notification

The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Press Foundation (Secretary Information) issued a re-polling notification in order to conduct the elections of Member Board of Governors of AJK Press Foundation in District Neelum on January 4,2022

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Press Foundation (Secretary Information) issued a re-polling notification in order to conduct the elections of Member board of Governors of AJK Press Foundation in District Neelum on January 4,2022.

It is worth mentioning here that prior, the election contest of District Neelum, Member Board of Governors had remained tie and due to that re-polling decision was taken in this regard.

