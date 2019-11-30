UrduPoint.com
CEC Appointment: Shehbaz Sharif Sends Three Names To PM Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 04:21 PM

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Shehbaz Sharif sent three names to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Saturday.

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Shehbaz Sharif sent three Names to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Saturday.According to media reports , the recommended names include Nasir Mehmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar.The opposition leader, in his letter to the premier, has written that these honorable personalities are fully capable and appropriate for the aforementioned designation according to his understanding.Furthermore, it has been stated that it is a requirement of the Article 213 of the Constitution that the PM should consult the opposition leader for the appointment of the CEC.Shehbaz Sharif maintained that PM Imran should have initiated this process of consultation a long time ago.

I am starting this procedure to prevent the ECP from getting non-functional, the PML-N leader added.The letter also comprises three names each from Sindh and Balochistan for their nominations as the ECP members.

From Sindh, the opposition leader has recommended Nisar Durrani, Justice (retd) Abdul Rasul Memon and Aurangzeb Haq.The names of Advocate Supreme Court Shah Muhammad Jatoi, former advocate general Muhammad Rauf Atta and Rahila Durrani have been proposed by the PML-N president from Balochistan.It is pertinent here to mention that Shehbaz Sharif has written the letter in reply to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser's correspondence of November 5.

