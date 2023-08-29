CEC assures PPP of general elections soon after delimitation process completion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday assured a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation that general elections would be held in the country soon after the completion of process for delimitation of Constituencies.

The PPP delegation comprising Nayyer Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, Murad Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar, Taj Haider, and Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a consultative meeting. ECP members, secretary and and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The PPP leaders highlighted the need for holding general elections within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies. Theyurged for a fast-track completion of the ongoing constituency delimitation process to enable the scheduling of general elections at an earlier date, which would help bring economic stability and reduce uncertainties.