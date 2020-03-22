UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEC Calls On CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:50 PM

CEC calls on CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's office on Sunday.

According to handout issued here, matters of mutual interests and the overall situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar congratulated Sikandar Sultan Raja for assuming the charge as Chief Election Commissioner, and extended best wishes to him.

CM said "Punjab government believes in extending all-out cooperation with electioncommissioners in administrative affairs."

Related Topics

Chief Election Commissioner Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Sunday Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

22 minutes ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

52 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

1 hour ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

3 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.