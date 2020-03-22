CEC calls on CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's office on Sunday.

According to handout issued here, matters of mutual interests and the overall situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar congratulated Sikandar Sultan Raja for assuming the charge as Chief Election Commissioner, and extended best wishes to him.

CM said "Punjab government believes in extending all-out cooperation with electioncommissioners in administrative affairs."