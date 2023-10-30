CEC, CM Punjab jointly chair meeting about election

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja convened a meeting on Monday with Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and cabinet members to deliberate on ensuring free, fair and impartial elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja convened a meeting on Monday with Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and cabinet members to deliberate on ensuring free, fair and impartial elections.

The meeting, jointly chaired by CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja at the CM Office, was also attended by ministers. A comprehensive review was conducted, assessing the arrangements made by the Election Commission and gauging the readiness of the Punjab government for the upcoming general elections. Participants were briefed on the security measures in place.

The caretaker Punjab government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) affirmed their commitment to ensure peaceful, impartial, and fair elections. It was decided that the Punjab government would designate a focal person for coordination with the ECP.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja underscored the proximity of general elections, emphasizing the collective responsibility to ensure that they are conducted freely and fairly within the stipulated time frame. The caretaker Punjab government will receive complete support in conducting transparent elections.

The delimitation phase is set to conclude by November 30, and the ECP is prepared to oversee transparent, free, and fair elections, he added.

The CEC expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the Punjab government led by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pledged unwavering support to the Election Commission, for ensuring peaceful and transparent general elections. He affirmed that foolproof arrangements would be implemented to guarantee transparency in Punjab, following the guidelines set by the ECP. He emphasized that conducting transparent, free, and fair elections is a national obligation that will be fulfilled with the utmost diligence.

The meeting was attended by ECP members Nisar Ahmad Durrani (Sindh), Shah Muhammad Jatoi (Balochistan), Justice (R) Ikram Ullah Khan (KPK), Babar Hassan Bharwana (Punjab), special secretaries Dr Asif Hussain and Zafar Iqbal Hussain, Provincial Election Commissioner (Punjab) Saeed Gull, CS, IGP, ACS, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, and others.