CEC Commends KP Election Preparations In Meeting With Caretaker CM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

CEC commends KP election preparations in meeting with caretaker CM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Chief Election Commissioner, (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the election preparations in the province.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the caretaker CM updated the CEC on the preparations for the upcoming general elections in the province.

The spokesman stated that the CEC was pleased with the election arrangements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan

