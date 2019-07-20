UrduPoint.com
CEC Congratulates Tribal People On Active Participation In Polls

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

CEC congratulates tribal people on active participation in polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza on Saturday congratulated the people of tribal areas for their active participation and holding of peaceful elections on 16 seats of provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) districts.

The CEC, in a message, said with conclusion of election process in a peaceful manner, the tribal areas people had told the world that they were peace-loving people, who believed in democracy.

He thanked the polling staff, security personnel, government officials and media persons on playing their roles in peaceful holding of elections.\932

