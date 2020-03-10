CEC directs preparation of PC-I of plots to construct own offices at regional, district level

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), M J Sikandar Sultan Raja here Tuesday directed ECP KP to immediately prepare PC-I of land available with Election Commission for construction of its own offices at regional and districts levels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), M J Sikandar Sultan Raja here Tuesday directed ECP KP to immediately prepare PC-I of land available with Election Commission for construction of its own offices at regional and districts levels.

He further directed to take cogent measures for allotment of plots in all those districts of KP where plots was not available so that ECP could construct its own offices at regional and districts level at earliest for provision of quick services to people, voters, candidates and political parties at their doorsteps.

The CEC passed these directives during his visit to Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakthunkhwa where he directed the officers to further improve their performance.

Provincial Election Commissioner, Sharifullah briefed the Chief Election Commissioner about official matters and working of PEC on this occasion. It was the first visit of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistna M J Sikandar Sultan Raja after assuming the charge of his office. All officers of PEC office attended the meeting.

The CEC was briefed about revision of electoral lists, delimitation for election of cantonment boards and preparations for upcoming local bodies' elections in KP.

The Provincial Election Commissioner also told that office building was not adequate and needs extra space and rehabilitation to cope with modern days requirements.

Moreover, different problems was being faced due to non-availability of ECP's own offices and strong rooms at regional and districts levels that needed to be addressed.

The provincial election commissioner has been told that these measures would be reviewed after one month and a meeting has been convened in ECP Islamabad next week in this connection.

Sikandar Sultan Raja emphasized on the officers that ECP was an impartial and neutral constitutional organization with its main duty of ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He directed the officers to ensure uniformed opportunities to all people, voters, candidates and political parties by providing them all necessary guidance imperative for smooth conduct of elections.

Sikandar Raja also directed officers to improve their performance and assured them to take every possible step for removal of all kinds of hurdles and would provide necessary guidance to them in speedy disposal of official work.