CEC directs to ensure compliance of SOPS during polling in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Tuesday directed Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sindh to strictly ensure compliance of Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for the by-elections in Constituencies PS-88 Malir-II and PS-43 Sangar-III in the province.

CEC Muhammad Jalal Sikandar Sultan Raja directed PEC Aijaz Anawer Chohan over telephone, said the statement issued here.

In this regards, all political parties and candidates should be dealt equally and without any discrimination, he added.

Moreover, all steps should be taken to hold free and fair by-polls peacefully in the province, the ECP said.