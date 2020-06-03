UrduPoint.com
CEC Directs To Remove Gender Gap In Electoral Rolls

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

CEC directs to remove gender gap in electoral rolls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday discussing the matter of male and female voters' gap in electoral rolls, directed to immediately remove this difference.

He was chairing a meeting which was held here at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters. The meeting received detailed briefing from Additional Director General Gender Affairs ECP on a gap of 12.5 million voters between male and female voters.

On the occasion, the CEC directed to ensure the registration of all those eligible voters in voting lists who have received their CNIC card and also asked to get record of all such new CNIC card holders from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to remove the voters' gap.

He also directed to make a comprehensive strategy to implement for addressing the issue of this huge gap in male and female voters with focus on reasons behinds this gap.

He issued direction to the ECP's gender wing and electoral wing to immediately point out those areas where this gender gap is existed in electoral rolls. He also directed to start effective public awareness drive in this regard.

