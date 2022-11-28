CEC discusses improvements in Computerised Electoral Roll System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting here on Monday to discuss improvement in the Computerised Electoral Roll System (CERS).

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gull, regional election commissioners, district election commissioners and officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) attended the meeting, which was held at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul appreciated the step of reviewing recommendations by the CEC and thanked him. ECP Director MIS Imran Ahmad gave a short briefing on various aspects of the CERS during the meeting Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab office's Director MIS Babar Malik gave a detailed briefing for improvement of the CERS. He said that it was an important system for the commission. "Under the CERS, the commission registered voters and prepared electoral rolls for the elections," he added.

He said that the system was present in the offices of ECP head office, provincial election commissioner Punjab and district election commissioners, where district election commissioners and officers registered votes and supervised the data entry system, as the registration officers. The new voters were registered and changes were made in the status of old voters after verification, through the system, he added.

Babar Malik also gave a detailed briefing over recommendations, forwarded by the regional election commissioners and district election commissioners for further improvement of the CERS.

The CEC welcomed recommendations of provincial election commissioner Punjab, regional election commissioners, district election commissioners and others and said that the commission would review the recommendations submitted by all provinces in this regard. He said that the steps would be taken for improving the CERS in a meeting at the commission's head office.