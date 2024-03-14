CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday rejected the unfounded rumors of being appointed as an ambassador for a foreign country, clarifying that neither has the government made any offer nor does he have any intention of accepting such a position

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday rejected the unfounded rumors of being appointed as an ambassador for a foreign country, clarifying that neither has the government made any offer nor does he have any intention of accepting such a position.

A spokesperson of the ECP stated in a press release that the CEC will remain in the country after completing his current tenure and has no interest in seeking any assignments abroad.

The ECP issued a warning to those spreading and inciting rumors, urging them to act responsibly to avoid legal consequences. The CEC is adept at dealing with such individuals and anti-state elements.