CEC Dismisses Speculation Of Foreign Ambassador Appointment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday rejected the unfounded rumors of being appointed as an ambassador for a foreign country, clarifying that neither has the government made any offer nor does he have any intention of accepting such a position
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday rejected the unfounded rumors of being appointed as an ambassador for a foreign country, clarifying that neither has the government made any offer nor does he have any intention of accepting such a position.
A spokesperson of the ECP stated in a press release that the CEC will remain in the country after completing his current tenure and has no interest in seeking any assignments abroad.
The ECP issued a warning to those spreading and inciting rumors, urging them to act responsibly to avoid legal consequences. The CEC is adept at dealing with such individuals and anti-state elements.
Recent Stories
Spain MPs pass amnesty law for Catalan separatists
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case
China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas
Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program
Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza
Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash
SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test flight
Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” prog ..
Carbon credits can reduce carbon emissions in industries and cities: President o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price35 seconds ago
-
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day37 seconds ago
-
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case10 minutes ago
-
China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas10 minutes ago
-
Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package10 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” program2 minutes ago
-
Carbon credits can reduce carbon emissions in industries and cities: President of Rawalpindi Chamber ..2 minutes ago
-
Surplus wheat available in market : Minister2 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding hearing in Monal Restaurant case2 minutes ago
-
SIBA to conduct recruitment tests for Sindh Police in three phases2 minutes ago
-
KP finance deptt releases funds for Ramazan package9 minutes ago