Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 01:20 PM

CEC for conducting transparent by-polls in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday directed District, Returning and Monitoring Officers concerned to take every possible step for conducting free and fair by-polls being held in twenty Constituencies of Punjab on July 17.

In a telephonic contact, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) asked the officers not to bow to pressure from any quarter.

He said those creating any sort of obstacle in election and polling process must be dealt with iron hands.

The Chief Election Commissioner said the district monitoring teams should send timely reports to the election commission about the latest situation.

Sikandar Sultan Raja directed the district monitoring officers to stay alert and take immediate action on the violation of code of conduct.

