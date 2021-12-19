CEC forms committee to probe Gor Gathri polling station incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has formed a three members committee to probe the incident of female polling station of Gor Gathri Peshawar City.

The committee has reached Peshawar and started investigations, says a statement of Provincial Election Commission spokesman here today.

The two members Committee presided over by Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal and member Additional Director General Law Khurrum Shahzad started probe of the incident and will submit report to ECP in seven days.