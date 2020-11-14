CEC GB briefed on security arrangement

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit Balitstan Raja Shahbaz Khan on Saturday paid a visit to Central Police Office in Gilgit.

During his visit, Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan Police Dr. Mujib-ur-Rehman briefed the Chief Election Commissioner about the security arrangement for the election to be held on Sunday.

He was informed that control rooms were established at district level and election operation room were also established at Central Police Office for coordination. IG GB also presented a security arrangement booklet to the Chief Election Commissioner GB.

CEC GB expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements by police.

He said that 2020 election of GB would be made exemplary to make history. He said that during election process no compromise would be made on security arrangements.

He said that fair and transparent elections would be conducted by ECP GB.

He said that Election Commission (EC) GB was an independent and autonomous institution, adding that holding transparent election was the responsibility of EC GB.

Meanwhile, District Election Commissioner Astore Muhammad Tariq imposed section 144 for maintaining law and order during the election in Astore.

In this regard, directives were issued to the law enforcement agencies to strictly implement these directives.