UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEC GB Expresses Satisfaction Over Election Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 01:50 PM

CEC GB expresses satisfaction over election arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner, Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Shahbaz Khan Sunday expressed satisfaction over the election arrangements, process and security related matters during his visit to the different polling stations of GBA 1 and 2 constituencies.

Talking to the media, Raja Shahbaz said that so far the process of polling was continued smoothly and no complains or reservations have been received from any candidate or voters across Gilgit-Baltistan.

The polling process for the general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly was continued amid tight security arrangements and the anti-Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Over 700,000 voters including 126997 fresh voters from 23 Constituencies of 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan will cast their votes in favour of their candidate out of total 330 contesting election.

The polling process started at 8:00 am will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

All the voters belonging to every field of life are enthusiastic to vote for their favourite candidate on the Election Day which will decide the fate of the province.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Vote Visit Gilgit Baltistan Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

24 minutes ago

Arab Parliament affirms its stand with Morocco to ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 53.7 million

2 hours ago

UAE re-affirms solidarity with Morocco in maintain ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Fiscal strength and external position ..

3 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.