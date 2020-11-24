CEC GB notifies 6 reserved seats for women and 3 for Technocrats

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shahbaz on Tuesday released the notification of successful members of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly nominated on 6 reserved seats for women and 3 for Technocrats.

According to notification PTI gets 4 women and 2 technocrat reserved seats in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

While PPP secured 1 technocrat and 1 women seat, whereas PML N has managed 1 women reserved seat.

After the announcement of 6 reserved seats for women and 3 for Technocrats, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) emerged as the biggest single party with total 22 seats out of 33 in GB Assembly.