CEC GB Orders Fresh Poll At One Polling Station Of GBA 17
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:43 PM
Fresh Poll ordered at polling station C-Class Dispensary (Female) in GBA 17 Diamer 3
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :
Chief Election Commissioner has directed fresh poll at polling station C-Class Dispensary (Female) of GBA-17, Diamer 3 on Sunday as the women voters were restrained to vote through implied agreement or by threats from religious scholars.
The application for the polling has been submitted by PTI's Haider Khan.