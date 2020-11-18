UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEC GB Orders Fresh Poll At One Polling Station Of GBA 17

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:43 PM

CEC GB orders fresh Poll at one polling station of GBA 17

Fresh Poll ordered at polling station C-Class Dispensary (Female) in GBA 17 Diamer 3

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Fresh Poll ordered at polling station C-Class Dispensary (Female) in GBA 17 Diamer 3.

Chief Election Commissioner has directed fresh poll at polling station C-Class Dispensary (Female) of GBA-17, Diamer 3 on Sunday as the women voters were restrained to vote through implied agreement or by threats from religious scholars.

The application for the polling has been submitted by PTI's Haider Khan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Vote Women Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Successful project of palm oil production likely t ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemic foils Nobel prize festivities

2 minutes ago

Team of NAEAC visits PFI Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Karachi greets Karachi Kings on victo ..

15 minutes ago

KMC renovate one-track of road from Sohrab Goth to ..

15 minutes ago

CM Buzdar announces Rs 13 bln development package ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.