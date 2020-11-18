CEC GB orders fresh Poll at one polling station of GBA 17

Fresh Poll ordered at polling station C-Class Dispensary (Female) in GBA 17 Diamer 3

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Fresh Poll ordered at polling station C-Class Dispensary (Female) in GBA 17 Diamer 3.

Chief Election Commissioner has directed fresh poll at polling station C-Class Dispensary (Female) of GBA-17, Diamer 3 on Sunday as the women voters were restrained to vote through implied agreement or by threats from religious scholars.

The application for the polling has been submitted by PTI's Haider Khan.