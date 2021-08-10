CEC GB rejects rigging allegations by Bilawal Bhutto in Nagar By-elections

Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan has rejected the rigging allegations by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Nagar by-elections

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan has rejected the rigging allegations by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Nagar by-elections.

Talking to journalists here Tuesday, he said the elections were conducted free, fair and transparently.

Raja Shahbaz Khan said that GB Council's election would be conducted after gazette notification of the rule.

He said an additional election tribunal will be established to hear the November 2020 election grievances of different candidates.