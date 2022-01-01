UrduPoint.com

CEC GB Says All Preparations Completed For Local Body Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Shahbaz Khan on Saturday announced that the election commission has completed all preparations for conducting local body elections

In the light of the letter of Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that the board of Revenue has also issued a letter to all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners regarding delimitation of Constituencies.

According to Public Relations Department Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan, Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan further said that delay in local body elections was not appropriated.

He said that the status of local bodies system like a nursery in any society or democratic system.

He held assurance that in any case, local body elections would be held on this year.

He further said that after delimitation, the process of preparation of voter list would be kick-started.

He further said that the commissioners and deputy commissioners of the three divisions of Gilgit-Baltistan should provide statistics of Union Councils, Town Committees, District Councils, Tehsil Councils, City Corporations, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Committees and Mozas in the light of Local Government Act 2014.

He said that the letter issued by the Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan Secretariat clearly stated that Article 114 of the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 should be completed. According to the letter, local body elections are inevitable. The letter also referred to the provisions of the Electoral Reforms Act 2017. He said that the letter also referred to the decision of the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan to hold early local body elections on April 24, 2021. "The provincial government of Baltistan should expedite the process of holding local body elections so that the process of construction and development of the region could be further enhanced by holding elections" said Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan.

