CEC GB To Establish Accessible Polling Stations In His Office For Disable Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner,Gilgit Baltistan (GB) assured to make his office, polling stations accessible to persons with disabilities.

A delegation of Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) Gilgit, led by Irshad Kazim, held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner GB Raja Shahbaz Khan.

The meeting discussed issues related to ensuring maximum participation of women and persons with disabilities in the upcoming by-election in Nagar-4, local body elections, and ensuring the election of persons with disabilities and women on reserved seats in local body elections.

It was also discussed to make the office of the Chief Election Commissioner accessible to persons with disabilities.

Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan said that free exercise of the right to vote is the basic human right of every adult citizen.

He asured to establish accessible polling stations for persons with disabilities for the upcoming local body elections,.

He further assured to take all possible steps to ensure conducive environment for women to vote freely.

Chief Election Commissioner directed to make his office accessible to persons with disabilities by constructing ramps.

More Stories From Pakistan

