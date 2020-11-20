CEC GB withdraws for fresh Poll at C-Class dispensary just(female)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner has withdrawn his order of conducting fresh poll at polling station C-Class Dispensary Jutt (Female) due to deteriorating law and order situation in Diamer district.

Earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner had directed fresh poll at polling station C-Class Dispensary Jutt (Female) Of GBA-17, Diamer 3 on Sunday as the women voters were restrained to vote through implied agreement or by threats from religious scholars.

The application for the polling was submitted by PTI's Haider Khan. JUI's Rehmat Khaliq was leading in this constituency.

Meanwhile counting process in GBA 2 ended but so far no results came out as Returning officers GBA 2 suggested to Chief Election Commissioner GB to forensic verification of postal ballot papers of all contesting candidates in the constituency.