CEC Hands Over Ballot Papers To RO Gilgit 3

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

CEC hands over ballot papers to RO Gilgit 3

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Election commissioner handed over ballot papers to Returning Officer Gilgit 3.

The poll will be conducted in the constituency on November 22.

The elections were delayed due to the sudden death of farmer President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Syed Jaffar Shah who was candidate of PTI from GBLA- 3. Later Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf awarded ticket to Suhail Abbas the son of late Jafer Shah.

