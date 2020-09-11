Chief Election Commissioner, (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Friday inaugurated tele-helpline service at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters to provide uninterrupted information to general public round the clock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner, (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Friday inaugurated tele-helpline service at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters to provide uninterrupted information to general public round the clock.

This helpline service with having latest digital telephonic system will assist the public while disseminating information in easy and simple way for easy understanding of people both in English and urdu language.

Citizens can get any information while calling ECP helpline 051-8848888 and with this they can get response from tele-computerized system.

Addressing on the occasion, the CEC said the ECP while believing on use of latest technology, would continue playing its role to educate public through its awareness drives.

He added that under ECP's third five-year strategic plan 2019-23, this tele-helpline service is an effective source of information for a large number of mobile and telephone users across the country.

He directed to link the ECP's call centre service with this system so that general public can have direct access to ECP's representatives through telephone call.

He also directed to make necessary arrangements for early inauguration of 'ECP's online complaint management system' for general public, which was started on experimental basis on September 9, 2020.