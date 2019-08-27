CEC inaugurates Federal Election Academy building

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Federal Election Academy here at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Election Commissioner said the construction of the academy would go a long way in building the capacity of the relevant officials in electoral management.

He noted that electoral management had become more diverse and complex with the introduction of new technology, adding the academy would help the officers to meet these challenges.

The chief election commissioner also thanked the international donors for extending support for the capacity building of the election commission.

He said the success of this academy would further build the image of ECP and set new benchmarks in the field of electoral management training in the country.

He appreciated the sincere efforts of all concerned staff in playing role for construction of this well equipped academy in the country.