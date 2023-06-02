UrduPoint.com

CEC Inaugurates New Website Of Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP)

Published June 02, 2023

Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has inaugurated the new website of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for enhancing transparency, efficiency and public participation in the electoral process

The friendly interface of the website aimed at providing citizens easy access to the important information, said a news release on Friday.

During the inauguration ceremony, the election commissioner expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the IT team for the accomplishment of the task.

One of the key features of the new website is its integration with social media platforms which will enable citizens to stay informed and get in touch with ECP through social media platforms.

The ECP termed the initiative an "important milestone" and urged all citizens to use the innovative website of ECP, i.e. www.ecp.gov.pk.

