CEC Issues Show Cause Notice To Former Deputy Speaker GB

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

CEC issues show cause notice to former deputy Speaker GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan has issued show cause notice to PML-N's former Deputy speaker GB Lagislative Assembly Jaffarullah Khan for alleged involvement in formation of a sectarian committee in GBA-1, Gilgit-1, professing a particular faith to nominate a contesting candidate in Gilgit 1 on sectarian basis.

The notice has been served on the application of PPP's candidate in the constituency Amjad Hussain Advocate.

Prior to that During the election of GB Lagislative Assembly in 2015 same tactics were used by Farmer Deputy Speaker Jafer Ullah Khan to gain support of one particular sect and subsequently won the election.

More Stories From Pakistan

