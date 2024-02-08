Open Menu

CEC Monitors Polls At Central Control Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

CEC monitors polls at central control centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja is personally overseeing the election proceedings at the Central Election Monitoring Control Center.

According to ECP spokesperson, the Central Election Monitoring Center is fully operational and in constant touch with regional centres nationwide.

Election monitoring is underway from the Central Control Center in Islamabad, with no complaints received yet.

The spokesperson encourages individuals to report any issues by calling 051-111327000.

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner Islamabad Election Commission Of Pakistan From

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

45 minutes ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

55 minutes ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

59 minutes ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

12 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

13 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

13 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

13 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan